The scene of the chemical spill in National City on Feb. 16.

A chemical spill prompted mandatory evacuations for some residents and businesses in National City Thursday, fire officials confirmed.

The National City Fire Department (NCPD) said a Hazardous Materials situation was unfolding in the 115 block of East 18th Street and National City Boulevard just after 8:35 a.m.

By 9:15 a.m., fire crews had been able to find the source of the problem: a barrel that was off-gassing oxidizer, spilling the chemical into the neighborhood.

Officials ordered evacuations for residents within a two-block radius around 17th and 18th streets., east of National City Boulevard and west of B Street.

The National City Police Department (NCPD) said those who live or work in those areas must evacuate to Sweetwater High School's Old Gym, located at 2900 Highland Ave.

For now, drivers are asked to avoid the area. NCPD officers are helping with traffic control.

No injuries were reported. No other information was available.

