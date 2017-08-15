If you don't ask a question in a job interview, career expert Ford Myers says you can forget about getting the job.

Job seekers will have a chance to meet employers and, in some cases, even be invited to interview on the spot Wednesday as a large-scale, traveling career fair heads to San Diego.

The National Career Fair takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Handlery Hotel San Diego in Mission Valley’s Hotel Circle area.

According to organizers, employers scheduled to attend the event include:

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Evans Hotels

DeVry University

Charter Spectrum

California Army National Guard

Argosy University

U.S. Border Patrol

Some of the positions being offered by those employers include U.S. Border Patrol Agents, field technicians, HVAC techs, chauffeurs, line cooks, audio visual technicians, valets, careers in accounting, receiving clerks and more.

Candidates will have a chance to meet employers face-to-face and apply for jobs at the fair. There will also be some interview opportunities on the spot, according to organizers.

The event is free to attend, but participants should register ahead of time here.

The National Career Fair takes place in more than 100 cities nationwide. This marks the third time it has come to San Diego this year. Job seekers unable to make it to this one should note that the next event is slated for Oct. 11.