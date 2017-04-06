Bring on the Goodness: It's National Burrito Day!

Mulling over what to eat for lunch or dinner?
Well, it's never been a better time that today to buy yourself one big burrito--all in honor of National Burrito Day!
Looking for the best deals?
Here is a list to help you get started:
- Rubios: All burritos for just $5 Thursday and Friday
- Del Taco: Get a free medium drink with the purchase of any Epic Burrito. Click here to get the coupon
- El Pollo Loco: Buy one burrito, get the second free with this coupon
- Chipotle: Take a quiz and get free chips and guac with an entree
