Among the San Diegans headed north to help with the wildfires raging in several counties is Sergio Hernandez, community relations manager for NBC 7-Telemundo 20.

Sergio temporarily put his professional and family life on hold Thursday to help law enforcement in the fire area.

In addition to his full-time job at NBC-Telemundo, Sergio is a sergeant in the California National Guard reserves, assigned to the 670th Military Police Company, based in National City.

He will assist local law enforcement as they secure abandoned homes and businesses in the fire zone and prevent looting.

"As a citizen soldier, you get the best of both worlds," Sergio explained. "You get the opportunity to do your civilian career and the opportunity to defend our country and serve our nation."

Sergio is a law enforcement academy graduate, and one of about 80 military police reservists from the San Diego area who are on their way to the fire zones.

His convoy left early Thursday morning, and another group departed from their National City base in a bus later in the afternoon.

Four Lakeside firefighters are also on their way to the Napa-Sonoma area.

They will work with a fire-fighting strike team, organized by the state department of emergency services.