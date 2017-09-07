NBC 7, Telemundo 20 and iHeart Media Team Up For Hurricane Relief Supply Drive - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

NBC 7, Telemundo 20 and iHeart Media Team Up For Hurricane Relief Supply Drive

NBC 7, Telemundo 20 and iHeart Media are working together to help those families and businesses devastated by the hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 7, Telemundo 20 and iHeart Media Team Up For Hurricane Relief Supply Drive
    NBC 7 San Diego
    NBC 7, Telemundo 20 and iHeart Media are working together to help those families and businesses devastated by the hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

    NBC 7, Telemundo 20 and iHeart Media are working together to help those families and businesses devastated by the hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

    WHAT: Hurricane Relief Supply Drive
    WHEN: Tuesday, 9/12 6 am to 6 pm
    WHERE: iHeart Media: 9660 Granite Ridge Drive

    ACCEPTED DONATIONS:

    SUPPLIES:

    • Bottled Water
    • Non-Perishable Food
    • Can Openers
    • Baby food
    • Baby formula
    • Diapers
    • Pet Food
    • Clothes (small through plus size)
    • Baby and children's clothes
    • Toiletries (toothbrush, hair brush, soap, shampoo)
    • Medical supplies, First Aid Kits
    • Disposable plates, napkins, utencils, cups
    • Flashlights
    • Batteries
    • Candles
    • Matches/Lighters
    • Blankets & Pillows
    • Garbage Bags
    • Cardboard Boxes

    FINANCIAL DONATIONS:

    The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army will be on site accepting financial donations.

    BLOOD DONATIONS:

    The San Diego Blood Bank will be on site and accepting donations on behalf of hurricane victims from 1pm-6pm. To reserve a time click here.

    Together we can help people rebuild their lives.

    Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices