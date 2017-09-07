NBC 7, Telemundo 20 and iHeart Media Team Up For Hurricane Relief Supply Drive

NBC 7, Telemundo 20 and iHeart Media are working together to help those families and businesses devastated by the hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

NBC 7, Telemundo 20 and iHeart Media are working together to help those families and businesses devastated by the hurricanes in Texas and Florida.



WHAT: Hurricane Relief Supply Drive

WHEN: Tuesday, 9/12 6 am to 6 pm

WHERE: iHeart Media: 9660 Granite Ridge Drive

ACCEPTED DONATIONS:

SUPPLIES:

Bottled Water

Non-Perishable Food

Can Openers

Baby food

Baby formula

Diapers

Pet Food

Clothes (small through plus size)

Baby and children's clothes

Toiletries (toothbrush, hair brush, soap, shampoo)

Medical supplies, First Aid Kits

Disposable plates, napkins, utencils, cups

Flashlights

Batteries

Candles

Matches/Lighters

Blankets & Pillows

Garbage Bags

Cardboard Boxes

FINANCIAL DONATIONS:

The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army will be on site accepting financial donations.

BLOOD DONATIONS:

The San Diego Blood Bank will be on site and accepting donations on behalf of hurricane victims from 1pm-6pm. To reserve a time click here.

Together we can help people rebuild their lives.