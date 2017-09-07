NBC 7, Telemundo 20 and iHeart Media Team Up For Hurricane Relief Supply Drive

NBC 7, Telemundo 20 and iHeart Media are working together to help those families and businesses devastated by the hurricanes in Texas and Florida.
WHAT: Hurricane Relief Supply Drive
WHEN: Tuesday, 9/12 6 am to 6 pm
WHERE: iHeart Media: 9660 Granite Ridge Drive
ACCEPTED DONATIONS:
SUPPLIES:
- Bottled Water
- Non-Perishable Food
- Can Openers
- Baby food
- Baby formula
- Diapers
- Pet Food
- Clothes (small through plus size)
- Baby and children's clothes
- Toiletries (toothbrush, hair brush, soap, shampoo)
- Medical supplies, First Aid Kits
- Disposable plates, napkins, utencils, cups
- Flashlights
- Batteries
- Candles
- Matches/Lighters
- Blankets & Pillows
- Garbage Bags
- Cardboard Boxes
FINANCIAL DONATIONS:
The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army will be on site accepting financial donations.
BLOOD DONATIONS:
The San Diego Blood Bank will be on site and accepting donations on behalf of hurricane victims from 1pm-6pm. To reserve a time click here.
Together we can help people rebuild their lives.
