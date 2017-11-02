Reports of Shaking, Boom Pop Up Around San Diego

San Diegans responded Thursday to reports of shaking and a loud noise in various areas of the county.

NBC 7 is checking with multiple agencies to try and pinpoint the source of the sound/shaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey, the agency that monitors earthquake activity, has no reports of a quake in our area.

Did you feel it? Please share your experience with us as we work to determine what happened.

In Spring Valley, NBC 7 follower Luis Hernandez said he was in front of Monte Vista High School when he felt the ground begin to shake.

He said his friends felt it too. He described it as an earthquake.

Other NBC 7 Facebook followers from San Carlos, Granite Hills, Imperial Beach, Downtown, El Cajon and Eastlake said they felt the rumbling or heard their windows rattle.

Alexa Robles said, "Shook the roof to our office building. Off market street near the 94 and 30th."

"Thought is was guys working on building next door at first," Marvin Ramirez said from San Carlos.



The San Diego County Sheriff's Department told NBC 7 they don't know of anything happening that may have led to the noise or the rattling.

A spokesperson for the Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet is checking with USS Vincennes off the coast of San Diego.

He said a plane flying at supersonic speeds off the coast could produce a noise felt this far away but pilots don't normally start flight operations until noon.

No other information was available.

