A Mylar balloon collided with a power pole in National City, causing a small explosion and repotedly cutting off power to some in the area.

The incident happened at approximately 3:58 p.m. Tuesday on the 3400 block of Plaza Boulevard in National City, fire officials said. The location is near the Sweetwater River, just east of Interstate 5.

The balloon drifted into a power pole in the area of E 8th Street and Plaza Boulevard, according to the National City Fire Department.

The collision created a "potential electric issue". There have been no reports of injuries or property damage, though some have reported losing power.

SDG&E officials are en route to investigate.

At the same time, an unplanned outage was reported nearby by SDG&E officials. Sixty three customers are out of power.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.