Mylar Balloon Collides with Power Pole in National City, Causing Explosion | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Mylar Balloon Collides with Power Pole in National City, Causing Explosion

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images/File

    A Mylar balloon collided with a power pole in National City, causing a small explosion and repotedly cutting off power to some in the area. 

    The incident happened at approximately 3:58 p.m. Tuesday on the 3400 block of Plaza Boulevard in National City, fire officials said. The location is near the Sweetwater River, just east of Interstate 5. 

    The balloon drifted into a power pole in the area of E 8th Street and Plaza Boulevard, according to the National City Fire Department. 

    The collision created a "potential electric issue". There have been no reports of injuries or property damage, though some have reported losing power. 

    SDG&E officials are en route to investigate. 

    At the same time, an unplanned outage was reported nearby by SDG&E officials. Sixty three customers are out of power. 

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices