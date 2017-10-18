Uncovered records showed new details in the arrest of a missing woman's ex-husband. He had an extensive criminal history of violence. NBC 7's Wendy Fry reports. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017)

Court records revealed new details in the arrest of a missing woman's ex-husband: he had an extensive criminal history.

Dalen Larry Ware, the ex-husband of Army Captain Julia Jacobson, was arrested in Laveen, Arizona on suspicion of murder Monday, announced police.



The remains of 37-year-old Jacobson and her dog, Boogie, have not yet been found. But Ontario police said they believe both are dead.

On Tuesday, documents showed Julia petitioned to divorce Ware after two years of marriage. Very little detail is available in the court filing about the reason for their divorce.

In November 2016, she wrote on an application to family court that she wanted to finalize the divorce so she can get married before the end of the year.

She was last seen on Sept. 2 in San Diego and then on security video at a store in Ontario, California with her Wheaten Terrier, Boogie.

Ontario police believe Julia was murdered by her ex-husband based on the forensic analysis of her car.

On a "Help Find Julia Jacobson" Facebook page, the family wrote: "The loss of Julia is beyond words. There will be no more birthday parties, backyard gatherings or holiday celebrations or other family activities to share."

Julia's brother, John, a private investigator, said he feared this outcome for his sister since her mysterious disappearance.



"I know how most of the time this story ends," he told NBC 7 back in September. "That's what causes me the most concern."

