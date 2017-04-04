Multiple People Injured in National City Crash: PD | NBC 7 San Diego
Multiple People Injured in National City Crash: PD

By Jaspreet Kaur

    Multiple people were reportedly injured in crash in National City Tuesday evening.

    According to the National City Police Department (NCPD), the crash occurred at 3:33 p.m. on E 18th Street and Euclid Avenue.

    At this point, it's unkown how many vehicles were involved in the collision or exact number of people injured.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

