NBC 7 has learned Damon Seitz was shot and killed Friday in a confrontation with an Escondido police officer.

A search warrant was obtained Saturday for a home in Escondido where a man who threatened officers was fatally shot by an Escondido officer Friday.

Damon Seitz, 40, brandished a 9mm Sig-Sauer handgun at officers who were in the home investigating the death of Seitz’s 70-year-old mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Seitz.

Fearing for his life, one of the officers fired several shots at Seitz, hitting him several times. He was taken to the hospital but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Several items were recovered during the search, including the handgun that was in Damon Seitz’s hand at the time of the altercation. It was loaded with six rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber, with the hammer in the cocked position. Officers also removed 20 rifles, 7 shotguns and 8 handguns.

All items recovered were impounded at the Escondido Police Department for proper disposal. The County Medical Examiner is conducting autopsies on both Seitzs and results are pending at this time.