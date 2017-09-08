Multiple Drivers Report Flat Tires on Interstate 805

Multiple drivers have reported getting flat tires on the Interstate 805 in Mission Valley Friday night after reports of items on the freeway.

The incident occurred on the eastbound Interstate 8 between Interstate 805 and 15, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Shortly after reports of an item on the freeway, multiple drivers called saying they had flat tires, CHP said.

According to an NBC 7 crew on the scene, at least 10 cars appeared to have damaged tires.

CHP officers stopped all traffic on the freeway to clear the road.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the flat tires.

But some of the drivers told NBC 7, it appeared to be a wooden board with screws facing up.

There were no injuries.

No other information was available.