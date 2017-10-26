Multiple Brush Fires Spark on Side of State Route 94 in Jamul - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

By Jaspreet Kaur

    NBC 7 San Diego

    Multiple brush fires were reported along the State Route 94 in Jamul Thursday night, according to Cal Fire.

    The fires sparked along the eastbound SR 94 at Steele Canyon Road around 6:05 p.m.

    There were approximately four to six fires in the area, Cal Fire officials said.

    Crews requested the closure of SR 94 from Steele Canyon Road to Vista Sage Lane. The area is near Steele Canyon High School.

    The fires were at one-fourth of an acre before the forward rate of spread was stopped, officials said.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 2 hours ago

