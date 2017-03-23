Multi-Vehicle Collision Causes Serious Injuries in Poway

A multi-vehicle collision in Poway Thursday evening caused serious injuries, confirmed the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

Sheriff's deputies received calls about a traffic accident at about 6 p.m., at the 14000 block of Garden Road.

One car struck several other cars. At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, said deputies.

No other information was immediately available.

