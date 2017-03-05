A resident at an independent living facility were injured Sunday morning after getting into an argument with another resident over money and food, San Diego police say.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, turned his back and was struck in the back of the head with a rock. the 59-year-old suspect then armed himself with a knife when the victim picked up the rock to retaliate, stabbing the victim in the arm. He suffered a one-inch cut to the left forearm.

The suspect fled, but is known to the victim.

The incident happened around 9:16 a.m. in the 4100 block of Jamul Avenue.

Southeastern Division detectives will handle the investigation.