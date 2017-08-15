Construction Greets Students at Mount Miguel High School

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports on the projects currently underway for campuses in the Grossmont Union High School District.

Students will return to Mount Miguel High School Tuesday for the new school year and will notice a lot of construction on campus.

A large renovation project is in progress to enhance classrooms as well as entryways.

The changes depend on the needs of each individual school and are planned to improve accessibility and safety.

The Grossmont Union High School District said the project will save the district money in the long run. The addition of solar panels could save $60 million over a 25-year span.

Renovations will focus on modernizing classrooms and making campuses more energy efficient.

Some facilities will be torn down and rebuilt.

Students and parents can expect to see state-of-the-art instructional, career training,

student support services, and event center facilities.

Money for all of the construction projects comes from the district’s voter-approved Proposition H and Measure BB.

Measure BB was an East County initiative that allocated $128 million for improvements within the district such as roofing, plumbing and modernizing classrooms.