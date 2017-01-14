With the engine of his car running, a man was the victim of a carjacking in San Diego’s Mount Hope area Saturday morning – the suspect holding a knife to the victim’s neck to get what he wanted, police said.

The crime happened in plain daylight – 8:30 a.m. – in the 700 block of 40th Street, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said. The victim was sitting in his car, parked in an alley with the engine running. The driver side window was open.

Breaking Man Found Dead in Bloody Laundry Room at Vista Apartments

Just then, police said a suspect walked up to the victim and held a knife to his neck. The suspect forced the victim out of the car, got in and drove off in the stolen vehicle.

The SDPD said the suspect is described as a man in his 40s, wearing a blue beanie cap, blue shirt and khaki pants. He was 6-feet-tall with tattoos on his arms.

The victim was not hurt; no further details were released.