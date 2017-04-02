Motorcyclist and Car Collide in Mission Beach, Prompting Street Shutdown | NBC 7 San Diego
Motorcyclist and Car Collide in Mission Beach, Prompting Street Shutdown

By Samantha Tatro

    A motorcyclist and car have collided in Mission Beach, prompting authorities to shutdown the street it happened. 

    The crash happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the 3000 block of Mission Boulevard, San Diego police said. 

    The motorcylist suffered serous injuries. 

    Authorities have shut down the 3000 block of Mission Boulevard. Traffic is being redirected. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 2 hours ago

