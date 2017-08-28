A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Paradise Hills, near a school, police said.

The crash happened minutes before 6 p.m. Monday on the 2300 block of Dusk Drive. The location is right across the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts.

The crash involved a motorcyclist, though authorities did not have further details.

The male rider was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The car involved stayed at the scene.

No further information is available.