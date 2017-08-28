Motorcyclist Taken to Hospital Following Paradise Hills Crash - NBC 7 San Diego
Motorcyclist Taken to Hospital Following Paradise Hills Crash

By Samantha Tatro

    A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Paradise Hills, near a school, police said. 

    The crash happened minutes before 6 p.m. Monday on the 2300 block of Dusk Drive. The location is right across the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts. 

    The crash involved a motorcyclist, though authorities did not have further details. 

    The male rider was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. 

    The car involved stayed at the scene. 

    No further information is available. 

