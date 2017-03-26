The scene of a pursuit crash at East Plaza Boulevard in National City on March 26, 2017.

A motorcyclist died and his passenger suffered injuries after he lost control of his motorcycle during a cross-city pursuit and crashed, authorities said.

The pursuit began at approximately 9:32 a.m. on Pinecrest and Murray Ridge Road in Mission Valley, near Interstate 8, when a motorcycle ran a red light and refused to stop for police, San Diego police said.

Cops chased the motorcycle down Interstate 805, where he eventually exited on East Plaza Boulevard.

The driver - a 23-year-old man who has not yet been identified - lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a wall next to the parking lot of a Firestone Auto Care, near Plaza and Euclid.

His passenger, a 23-year-old woman who has not been identified, suffered broken wrists and a broken arm, police said. She is expected to survive.

National City police are asking residents to avoid the 2500 to 2700 block of East Plaza Boulevard due to a fatal crash. The street is just off Interstate 805 near Paradise Valley Hospital and a shopping complex. The area will be closed for the next three to four hours.

Authorities suggest a detour through 8th Street to Harbison Avenue, or 16th Street to Harbison Avenue. Euclid Avenue North and South are open.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

