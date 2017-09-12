Motorcyclist Killed in I-15 Crash Was Lane Splitting: CHP

A motorcyclist that caused a chain reaction crash on Interstate 15 near Fallbrook was lane splitting moments before the deadly wreck, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said.

The crash happened at approximately 3:40 p.m. Monday on I-15 north near State Route 76 when the 59-year-old Murrieta resident was riding his Yamaha motorcycle, CHP Officer Mark Latulippe said.

At the time, the man, who has not been identified, was splitting lanes between the number 3 and number 4 lanes, Latulippe said.

CHP officials are still investigating what exactly led up to the crash. At some point, the motorcyclist struck the back of a Toyota Corolla in the number 3 lane.

The impact of that crash sent the Murrieta resident through the air, Latulippe said. He landed further up the lane.

As he landed in the lane, a Ford F150 in the same lane veered into the number 4 lane to avoid him.

The Ford crashed into the back of a Honda Civic in the lane, pushing it into the back of a Volvo tractor and semi-trailer in the same lane.

The motorcyclist was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Civic was also taken to Palomar Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this crash.

The crash is under investigation.

No further information is available.