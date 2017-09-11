Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision With Big Rig on I-15 - NBC 7 San Diego
Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision With Big Rig on I-15

By Cassia Pollock

    A motorcyclist was killed in a fatal collision with multiple cars and a big rig on Interstate 15 in Fallbrook, confirmed California Highway Patrol (CHP).

    The vehicles collided around 3:40 p.m. Monday on northbound I-15, just to the north of Interstate 76.

    CHP officers are at the scene directing traffic. According to Sig Alert, the crash is blocking the three right lanes as of 5 p.m.

    Traffic is backed up to Gopher Canyon Road. The Sig Alert predicts traffic delays up to one hour near the crash.

    For immediate updates on gridlock, visit NBC 7's traffic page.

    It was not yet clear which driver struck the motorcyclist, according to CHP.

