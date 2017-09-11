A motorcyclist was killed in a fatal collision with multiple cars and a big rig on Interstate 15 in Fallbrook, confirmed California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The vehicles collided around 3:40 p.m. Monday on northbound I-15, just to the north of Interstate 76.

CHP officers are at the scene directing traffic. According to Sig Alert, the crash is blocking the three right lanes as of 5 p.m.

Traffic is backed up to Gopher Canyon Road. The Sig Alert predicts traffic delays up to one hour near the crash.

It was not yet clear which driver struck the motorcyclist, according to CHP.