A motorcyclist was killed in a solo crash at Cowley Way and Mt. Acadia Blvd. Sunday evening, San Diego police (SDPD) confirmed.

The crash happened around 10 p.m.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Units are blocking traffic around Cowley and Mt. Acadia.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is now handling the investigation.

