Motorcyclist Dies in Head-On Crash in El Cajon

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash with a car on Jamacha Boulevard Sunday afternoon just before 4 p.m., El Cajon police confirm.

Another motorcyclist lost control of his bike and sustained injuries just after the first rider crashed.

Police say it appears one of the riders drifted into the other lane and was hit by an oncoming car.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

Investigators say the motorcyclist may have been speeding.