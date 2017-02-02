Motorcyclist Dies in Crash in Ramona

A motorcyclist died in crash involving a vehicle in Ramona on Thursday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed.

The crash happened at approximately 3:04 p.m. on the 162000 block of Highland Valley Road.

A Sig Alert was issued for Highland Valley Road between Baldy Canyon and Archie Moore in both directions for two to three hours, CHP said.

The driver of the vehicle did stay on scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.