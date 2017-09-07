Motorcyclist Crashes Into Car After Being Hit by Bus in San Elijo Hills

In a chain reaction crash, a motorcyclist that was struck by a bus in the San Elijo Hills area collided with a car Thursday.

The crash occurred at 4:48 p.m. on the northbound Interstate 5 at Manchester Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries.

At this time, CHP is calling the crash a hit-and-run because one of the vehicles involved in the crash fled the scene.

No other information was available.

