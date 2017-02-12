Motorcycle, Driver Involved in Apparent Argument on State Route 163: SDPD | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

Motorcycle, Driver Involved in Apparent Argument on State Route 163: SDPD

By Samantha Tatro

    A motorcycle involved in an apparent argument with a driver on State Route 163 took off when police arrived on scene, crashing nearby, according to San Diego Police (SDPD) officers. 

    The incident happened on the eastbound Interstate 8 connector to northbound SR-163 in Mission Valley, police said. 

    A man on a motorcycle, who has not yet been identified, thought he had been cut off by another driver and started an argument, police said. The motorcyclist told the driver he had a gun. 

    The driver flagged down a police officer, police said. When officers pulled up, the motorcyclist took off and crashed nearby. 

    He suffered unknown injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. 

    The motorcyclist will face charges for felony evasion. It is unclear whether he will be arrested or booked; the decision will be made dependent on the extent of his injuries. 

    Published 12 minutes ago

