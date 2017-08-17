Sasha Sanchez said after helping the little girl in the deadly crash on Wednesday, she believes she has chosen the right field to be in. NBC 7's Dave Summers has the story. (Published Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017)

The mother of a 6-year-old seriously injured after a semi truck overturned in La Mesa is now suing the company involved in the crash, claiming the truck driver "failed to use reasonable care to operate the big-rig."

The horrific crash happened in early August on State Route 125. The California Highway Patrol said the big rig, owned by Swift Transportation, drifted across lanes in both directions before coming to a halt in a jackknife position.

A mother and her daughter were killed, and six others were hurt.

Aneta Andarus' 6-year-old daughter has been in the hospital since the crash, listed in serious condition. Her daughter, Christina, was able to move her right and left leg for the first time since the accident on Monday, according to a post from her school, Reformation Lutheran School.

"The defendants' negligent acts proximately caused Plaintiffs' devastating injuries, including pain and suffering, financial loss, disfigurement, loss of enjoyment of life, and emotional distress," the suit reads.

CHP says the crash investigation will take several weeks to complete, and has not released the name of the driver for her safety.

NBC 7 reached out to Swift Transportation twice on Thursday and is still waiting for a response. We will update this story once we receive it.



The most recent response NBC 7 received from Swift Transportation was on August 4, two days after the accident.

Video Captures Touching Moment Firefighter Rescues Girl

NBC 7's Katia Lopez Hodoyan speaks with the firefighter who rescued a four-year-old girl from a big rig collision on Wednesday. (Published Friday, Aug. 4, 2017)

At that time, Cozette Phifer, the Vice President of Marketing and Communication for the company, said the investigation is ongoing and will not be complete "for some time."

"Because of that, we aren’t able to comment on specific personnel or decisions concerning our personnel, right now,” Phifer wrote. "All I can really tell you is that our hearts go out to all involved, including their friends and family. We are doing all we can to determine what happened, how it happened and how we can make sure it doesn’t happen, again."

The suit does not list a specific amount of damages. The name of the truck driver is also not listed on the lawsuit.