Mother on Mission to Find Son Last Seen in Barrio Logan

Witnesses say Danny Foster was last seen in Barrio Logan on Feb. 8.

A San Diego mother is on a mission to find some answers after her son went missing in Riverside almost two months ago.

Family and friends last saw Danny Foster, 28, in Barrio Logan on Feb. 8. Danny was reported missing to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on Mar. 3.

Investigators say his disappearance is suspicious and are combing through any possible leads.

His mother Nancy Foster has spent endless hours hanging missing posters all over San Diego for her missing son, hoping someone knows something.

Danny moved to the Fallbrook area about four years ago and became interested in farming, especially growing marijuana.

"I think he wanted to get his foot in the door with the legalization of medical cannabis," Danny’s mother, Nancy, told NBC 7.

About six months ago, he headed to Barrio Logan and stayed in a motel near Main street.

Nancy told NBC 7 her son struggled with anxiety and depression. He was seeking help from a doctor in Riverside County. It wasn't until Feb. 8, when his friend came to pick Danny up for his doctor's appointment, that it became clear he was nowhere in sight.

He might be with his beloved dog Apollo, a German Shepherd. Nancy also said Danny's height might catch someone's eye.

"He's 6'4" and he's very lean. That kind of sets him apart from others," she said.

Both the Riverside and San Diego County Sheriff's Department are investigating his disappearance. Danny had ties to both counties right before he vanished.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they can contact the Riverside County Special Investigations Bureau at 951-233-4795 or stites@riversidesheriff.org.