A mother killed in a suspected DUI crash in Coronado over the weekend had danced with her son at his wedding in a special moment hours before her family's car was struck, the family told NBC 7.

Eleanor Tabuena, 58, was in Coronado from out of town with her family to attend the wedding of her son, Raymond.

32 hours after the happy day, she was killed in a three-car crash on Coronado's Silver Strand State Highway, police said, the result of a suspected drunk driver who lost control of his car near the iconic Hotel Del.

The close-knit family lost a loving and kind mother, Tabuena's nice-in-law Maile Ramos said.

"she was loving kind generous, unselfish, always thinking about giving to her loved ones and family friends co workers neighbors, to those who knew and loved her she touched our lives greatly," Ramos said.

Tabuena was like a ray of sunshine when she walked into the room, her family said.

Friday night, she danced with her son at his wedding in a special moment.

The mother of two was the glue that held her family together.

"I feel like we've been robbed of a beautiful person no longer going to be with us," said Alex Ramos.

Several family members had come to town from Vancouver to celebrate the wedding.

Tabuena's husband of almost 30 years remains in the hospital, recovering from his injuries: a broken femur and fractured bone in his spine.

Four others were injured in the crash, including the suspected drunk driver, who is in critical condition. Authorities believe the driver was speeding at the time of the crash.

Once released, police plan to release his name and file charges.

The family is struggling with affording medical treatment, as their Canadian insurance does not fully transfer over, extended stay and cancelled return flights, among other expenses, during this difficult time. They have set up a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to help them out. To donate, click here.