Mother Fights to Have Her Son's Death Investigated

A death of a teenager a 20-year old cold case, originally ruled as an accident was recently changed to a homicide, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

On March 26, 1997, 16-year old Curtis Williamson got in an altercation with a group of people and ran into the water in Mission Bay to get away from them, according to San Diego Police.

His family said the teenager feared for his life and tried to hold on to a buoy, but it wasn't enough. His body was found in the water the next day.

"It's very tragic. I mean, you have to think 20 years, so you're missing Christmas, weddings, family events," said his cousin, Detoisha Williamson.

Williamson's death was ruled an accident, but his mother was not satisfied. She fought for two decades to have it overturned and an investigation into who may be to blame for his death.

On Feb. 1, 2017, the ME's office, along with San Diego Police looked at the case again dtermined the case to be a homicide.

"We haven't forgotten. We just want justice for our family," Detoisha said.

Williamson's mother has started an online petition in an effort to get laws changed to help parents receive humane treatment, justice and closure when their child’s death is being investigated.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.