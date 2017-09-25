A mother struck by a hit-and-run driver while returning home from work Friday evening is fighting for her life. NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports. (Published 30 minutes ago)

A mother struck by a hit-and-run driver while returning home from work Friday evening is fighting for her life.

Ashley Mullins, 33, was on her way to catch the coaster home from work at Lazy Acres in Encinitas around 7:30 p.m. when the crash happened.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies said a white Ford F-150 pickup hit Mullins as she was crossing Encinitas Boulevard, mid-block, near Vulcan.

The crash left the mother of two with serious injuries, her father Roger told NBC 7. Doctors gave her a "dire" prognosis. Mullins is at Scripps La Jolla Hospital's Intensive Care Unit with serious head, spine, pelvic and limb injuries, according to deputies.

"The biggest issue is she's had a stroke and she's had some damage from a cognitive standpoint,” Roger said.

Investigators say the driver of the car struck the woman, got out of the truck, told people she was okay, got back in his car and drove off.

That's what really strikes Roger.

“To maliciously walk away, that's the true tragedy of this. Finding him is not going to help her. It will not change the situation, but it certainly will bring some peace," Roger said.

Ashley's family has set up an online funding page to help with medical bills as she had a temporary lapse in her medical insurance coverage. Those wishing to donate can click here.

“Papers were filled out ready to turn in Monday, today, so that's why this Gofundme is incredibly important," her father said. "To raise all the money we can for bills. Especially rehab.”

Roger said he's surprised that in this day and age, where people snap photos of their food to post online, no one took a picture of the truck or its license plate.

Sheriff's deputies said they are reviewing surveillance videos to see if there are any clues to who the driver may be and to get a better description of the truck.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact the North Coastal Traffic Division at (760) 966-3544 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

Tips leading to an arrest in this case may be eligible for a $1,000 reward, according to Crime Stoppers.