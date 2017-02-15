Two schools in San Diego’s Skyline area were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a group of men was reportedly spotted walking near the campuses – one of whom was allegedly seen with a gun in his waistband.

Shari Winet, communications director for the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD), confirmed lockdowns had been issued for both Morse High School, located at 6905 Skyline Dr., and neighboring Fulton Elementary High School, located at 7055 Skyline Dr.

The district said all students and faculty were safe.

School officers launched a search at both campuses and requested help from the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) to check the surrounding areas, including the nearby canyons, by ground and helicopter.

At 11 a.m., SDPD Officer Josh Hodge confirmed SDPD officers had been called to the scene to aid in the search for the alleged suspects. Hodge said police had detained some people, but it was unknown if they were the group of men reportedly spotted in the initial emergency call.

Hodge said the ABLE helicopter was assisting in the search by air and K-9 officers were helping in the ground search.

Aerial footage from a news helicopter showed multiple SDPD patrol vehicles lining the entrance of Morse High School, many surrounding the roundabout.

By 11:44 a.m., the SDUSD said the lockdowns at both schools had been lifted.

Both schools are located in the Skyline neighborhood and are part of the SDUSD. Morse serves students in grades nine through 12, while Fulton serves students in Kindergarten through 8th grade.

No other information was immediately available.