More than 1,400 lay off notices will be sent to employees within the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD), starting next week, NBC 7 confirmed Friday.

The layoffs come after the district voted on Tuesday to make a $124 million budget cut to balance out their deficit. They will also offer early retirement packages to more than 1,500 teachers, who are of retirement age to save jobs.

According to the district, 1,476 pink slips will be delivered to employees.

But the district said that does not mean this will be the number of people losing their jobs nor the number of positions being eliminated.

When it comes to teachers, nurses and counselors, 473 full time positions will be eliminated but lay off notices will be sent to 891 certificated employees by March 10.

When it comes to classified employees, 404 full time positions will be eliminated but 585 people will get the pink slip.

One hundred senior administrators will also be eliminated.

The district said this is due to the number of people who are only employed part-time.

In total, 977 full time positions will be eliminated in the district.

SDUSD sent an email to NBC 7 Friday evening with the new number of lay off notices. You can read the full email here.