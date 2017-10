SDG&E crews are repairing power outages caused by lightning strikes overnight.

More than 500 customers are without power in Linda Vista after a power support cable was hit during a multiple-car crash Saturday evening, according to San Diego police.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at Drescher St. and Kelly St.

The crash resulted in minor injuries and may involve alcohol, police said.

San Diego Gas &Electric estimates power will be restored at 12 a.m. Sunday.