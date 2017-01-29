More Than 1K Without Power in San Marcos: SDGE

More than 1,000 customers are without power after a combination of factors caused a problem in the electric system, according to San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E).

The outage happened at 8:26 a.m. and power is estimated to be restored at 12:30 p.m., according to SDG&E.

Customers affected are in the West San Marcos, Twin Oaks, Lawrence Welk, Hidden Meadows and Buena communities.

No other information was immediately available.

