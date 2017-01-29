More Than 1K Without Power in San Marcos: SDGE | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

More Than 1K Without Power in San Marcos: SDGE

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    More than 1,000 customers are without power after a combination of factors caused a problem in the electric system, according to San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E). 

    The outage happened at 8:26 a.m. and power is estimated to be restored at 12:30 p.m., according to SDG&E. 

    Customers affected are in the West San Marcos, Twin Oaks, Lawrence Welk, Hidden Meadows and Buena communities. 

    No other information was immediately available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news story. 

    Published 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices