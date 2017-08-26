15-Acre Brush Fire Sparks Near Borrego Springs

Amid rising temperatures sweeping San Diego County, a 15-acre brush fire sparked Saturday near Borrego Springs, Cal Fire officials confirmed.

The blaze began around noon in a field near Montezuma Valley Road at Mile Marker 6. It quickly grew from 2 acres to 5, then jumped to 15 acres, as Cal Fire crews moved fast to attack it.

By 3 p.m., Cal Fire San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham said the “Montezuma Fire” was holding at 15 acres, with its forward progress stopped. The fire was 5 percent contained, officials said.

Montezuma Valley Road is closed so crews can continue tackling the fire.

Cal Fire officials said no structures are threatened, and there have been no injuries. The fire is burning in light and medium fuels.

At this point, there are no evacuations. Mecham said crews are working against the high heat in the desert area and low humidity. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said it might have stemmed from a car fire.

The National Weather Service said San Diego County deserts, including Borrego Springs, will be under an excessive heat warning beginning Sunday at 10 a.m. and lasting through 10 p.m. Wednesday. During the heat wave, temperatures in the deserts are expected to hit between 100 and 116 degrees.



