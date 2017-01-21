Petco Park posted this photo of the Monster Jam course ahead of Saturday's event, which will go on as planned, despite the storms.

Despite Friday’s powerful storm, the show will go on at Petco Park’s Monster Jam event Saturday, even if it gets a little dirty.

Twenty-six million pounds of dirt has been packed into Petco Park in downtown San Diego for Monster Jam, the live motorsport event. That dirt has been sitting in the ballpark since Jan. 10, when Monster Energy’s Supercross came into town.

Now, almost two weeks later, 14 monster-sized trucks will compete on the course.

Rain leading up to the event forced crews to use tarps to protect the track. Saturday morning crews cleaned up small pockets of water and brought in new dirt, according to Monster Jam Event Manager Scott Olinski. Olinksi confirmed to NBC 7 that the 7 p.m. event will go on – rain or shine.

There is a “Pit Party” scheduled for 2:30 p.m. prior to the competition. There, attendees will get to meet some of their favorite drivers up-close.

Tickets are still available. This is the third year Monster Jam has visited Petco Park.