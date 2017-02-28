NBC 7 Photojournalist Elroy Spatcher captured this video of a rescue on the San Diego River which was expected to reach its third highest level overnight.

Swift water rescue crews saved a man's life Monday, pulling him from the storm-filled San Diego River.

The man was screaming and hanging on to a tree when crews reached him by raft just before midnight. He was drenched as he walked up a set of stairs after the rescue.

The San Diego River was expected to notch its third highest flood level since record keeping began. The river measured 13 feet 3 inches high at 9 p.m., but was expected to swell by another foot over the next few hours and crest at 14 feet 3 inches around 1 a.m. NWS records show the last time the river topped 14 feet was back in 2010.

The powerful winter storm soaked the region Monday, dumping a record-breaking amount of rain and causing collisions, flooding and road closures.

The added rainfall caused creeks to fill with water and some small river flooding, including the San Diego River.

There is a slight chance of showers mostly over and along the western edges of the mountains Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

"We are drying behind the storm. Nothing but a few clouds over our mountains," NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said. "We will be cold but mostly sunny once the sun rises."

Several communities across San Diego County lost power amid heavy rainfall.

Nearly 600 customers were without power in Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa, Tierrasanta, University Heights, North Park and Normal Heights in an unplanned outage which started at 8:30 p.m. approximately.

In Jamul, more than 1,000 were without power in an unplanned outage. Residents in Granite Hills, Singing Hills, Jamacha and Indian Springs were also affected.

For Ramona residents, Wildcat Canyon Road was closed to vehicle traffic at Quincy Canyon Road. All access to Ramona was via SR-67, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In Imperial Beach, there was flooding at Coronado Avenue and Gaywood Street. Storm runoff was pooling up to 6 inches in the corner.

Near the Tijuana River Estuary on 19th Street, the roadway was flooded. A large truck was about to drive through but the driver turned around because the water was just too deep.

In Sorrento Valley, heavy flooding left Roselle Street shut down and two cars stuck in rising water in persistant rain. Multiple streets were shut down in the area: a part of Sorrento Valley Road near the trolley station, part of Sorrento Valley Boulevard beneath Interstate 805, and part of Roselle in an office park area.

A water pump and sandbags were the only thing protecting Amato's Auto Body from flood waters. One employee says it's been a 30 year problem for the business on Sorrento Valley Road.

The Fashion Valley transit center has been closed to all bus traffic, according to the San Diego MTS.

According to San Diego police, the following streets are experiencing flooding:

Garnet Avenue just west of Soledad in Pacific Beach

Northbound La Jolla Boulevard in La Jolla

Hotel Circle North in Mission Valley

Avenida Del Rio at Camino de la Reina in Mission Valley

The San Diego County Department of Public Works reported flooding on Country Club Road in the Harmony Grove area and on Lemon Crest Drive, between Wintergardens Boulevard and Riverview Avenue, in Lakeside. Willow Glen Rd was reopened between Steel Canyon and Hillsdale overnight.

In the Fallbrook area, De Luz Road was closed at De Luz Murrieta due to flooding.

The highest San Diego River level ever recorded was 19 feet 3 inches in 1916, while the second-highest level was 16 feet 3 inches in 1980.