Mission Valley Macy's to Close By End of 2017

The Macy’s store in Mission Valley is among 68 stores that will be closing nationwide after the store chain reported disappointing holiday sales, the company announced Wednesday.

The store at Westfield Mission Valley has been opened since 1961 and has 140 employees, according to CNBC.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the local store would close, but Macy’s reported in a news release that 63 of the stores nationwide would shutter by this spring and two more would be closed by the middle of the year. Three more were prepared to be sold, the statement said.

The massive number of shutdowns followed a weak performance during what’s usually a boon for business: the holiday season.

For instance, Macy’s comparable sales fell 2.1 percent in November and December, according to CNBC.

The store closures will result in a about 3,900 workers nationwide losing their jobs and another 6,200 also being displaced.