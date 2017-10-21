Vista Family Searches Desperately for Missing Mother

Vista mother Maria Elena Guzman-Cordova has been missing for one week. Her family is desperate to find her. (Published 2 hours ago)

After a week with no leads, a family in Vista is growing more worried and desperate by the minute as they search for their missing loved one.

“Every night, we pray to God to help us find her,” said Hady Martinez, referring to her missing mother, Maria Elena Guzman-Cordova, 38.

Guzman-Cordova was last seen leaving her home on North Santa Fe Avenue on Oct. 13 at around 9 p.m. Her family reported her missing the following day.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said she was on foot and did not take her cellphone or wallet with her. The woman’s family told investigators she suffers from depression and doesn’t have her medication.

Deputies have searched surrounding neighborhoods for the mother and checked local hospitals for her, to no avail. Her family has also searched all over San Diego but, still, no sign of Guzman-Cordova.

Martinez said they have received a few tips that proved false, which has been heartbreaking for the family.

“It makes us feel even worse. Like, okay, we get the calls and it makes us feel like, ‘Okay, we’re getting closer to her,’ but once we see she is not there, it pulls us down,” the daughter added.

Cordova is described as 5-feet-tall and 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black shirt. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can reach out to the SDSO at (858) 565-5200; the case number is 17153719.