The memory of a missing San Diego woman lives on in her former Otay Ranch neighborhood. The Community put together a Dia de los Muertos booth with photos and cherished items that belonged to Julia Jacobson at their annual Halloween festival.

“She’d come out to this festival every year at the Village at Montecito here and she would help set this event up,” community member Nicole Gossler said of the retired Army veteran. “She’s dearly missed here so what they did today is they set up a Dia De los Muertos booth honoring her.”

Jacobson lived in Otay Ranch before moving to North park.

“We wanted to honor her memory and set up these pictures of her,” Gossler said. “It’s nice for the community, for people who knew her to come and see her memorial and kind of visit her.”

Jacobson was last heard from on Sept. 2 around 9:30 p.m., when she sent a text message to a friend saying she was traveling from Big Bear to Palm Springs with another friend, according to investigators with the San Diego Police Department.

Police believe Jacobson was killed by her ex-husband, Dalen Larry Ware. He was arrested in Arizona last week and was extradited Friday night to Ontario, California.

Detectives have not found Jacobson’s remains or that of her dog who police believe Ware also killed.

“Julia’s really missed in this community,” Gossler said. “She was a beautiful soul and we really miss her.”