Missing Ocotillo Man Identified as Victim Killed in Motorcycle Crash - NBC 7 San Diego
Missing Ocotillo Man Identified as Victim Killed in Motorcycle Crash

The victim was heading home on Oct. 4 when his family did not hear from him

By Samantha Tatro

    San Diego Police Department
    Alfred Mejia

    A missing Ocotillo man last seen in San Diego's Kearny Mesa neighborhood has been identified as the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 8, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). 

    Alfred David Mejia, 71, was reported missing after he did not make it home on Oct. 4. No one had heard from him since he left Kearny Mesa, and it was unlike him to not contact his family. 

    On Friday, Oct. 20, a 71-year-old man was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on I-8 near Mountain Springs Road in El Centro.

    The motorcyclist - later identified as Mejia - lost control of his motorcycle for reasons still unknown, according to a CHP report. 

    The motorcycle veered to the left and crashed into a rocky median. 

    Mejia suffered fatal injuries. 

    The crash remains under investigation. 

    Published 2 hours ago

