Missing Man Identified as Body Found in Glorietta Bay

Raymond Martino was last seen by his wife when they went to sleep in their bedroom in Chula Vista. The next morning she woke up to find he'd disappeared.

A Chula Vista man missing since September 2016 has been identified as the body found in Glorietta Bay in February, according to Chula Vista police.

Raymond Martino, 61, was last seen by his wife on Sept. 2, 2016 at 10:30 p.m. when they both went to sleep in their bedroom. Upon waking in the morning, his wife discovered that he was gone, said a CVPD official.

The body was found on Feb. 20 when a San Diego police helicopter was flying overhead.

On Monday, authorities confirmed the body found was the body of Martino. His family has been notified.

No foul play is suspected.