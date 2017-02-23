Missing 30 Year Old's Car Found In Los Angeles County | NBC 7 San Diego
Missing 30 Year Old's Car Found In Los Angeles County

Jake Roberson is considered bipolar and doesn't have access to his medication

By Gaby Rodgriguez

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    In Claremont, a sister is desperate to find her brother, who went missing nearly six weeks ago.

    Jake Roberson, 30, is considered bipolar and doesn't have access to his medication, his family said.

    Ruth Roberson describes her brother as an old spirit, kind, and a loving uncle to her 4-month-old daughter.

    Roberson's car sits in her driveway. It was found in Los Angeles County near Pyramid Lake on the Interstate-5.

    A note on the car said he was out of gas.

    Just 10 days ago, another piece of evidence was discovered--a maintenance worker from Pyramid Lake found his jeans and car keys, but still no sign of Roberson.

    "It's actually been kind of a struggle because as family members, we know that there are certain circumstances--that we think a search party should have been sent out earlier," Ruth said. "But dealing with just two jurisdictions, dealing with circumstances around his case, it's neccessarily considered serious."

    A search operation is schedule for Friday morning in Los Angeles County. Due to weather, dive teams will not be able to search the lake.

