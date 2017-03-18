Driver Misses Turn, Plows Into Apartment Complex Entrance in Mira Mesa | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Driver Misses Turn, Plows Into Apartment Complex Entrance in Mira Mesa

The crash happened at the entrance of the High Ridge complex on Mira Mesa Boulevard and Dabney Drive

By Monica Garske

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 7 San Diego

    A man behind the wheel of a BMW missed a turn and plowed his car into a brick wall at the entrance of an apartment complex in Mira Mesa Saturday.

    The driver was trying to turn right in the 7700 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard at Dabney Drive but instead, missed the turn and crashed into the wall of the High Ridge complex.

    He was not hurt. The crash happened at the entrance and did not impact any actual apartment units. No one else was involved in the collision.

    No further details were released. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices