A man behind the wheel of a BMW missed a turn and plowed his car into a brick wall at the entrance of an apartment complex in Mira Mesa Saturday.

The driver was trying to turn right in the 7700 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard at Dabney Drive but instead, missed the turn and crashed into the wall of the High Ridge complex.

He was not hurt. The crash happened at the entrance and did not impact any actual apartment units. No one else was involved in the collision.

No further details were released.