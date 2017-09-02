One of the alleged groping incidents happened at the Aztec Student Union Pedestrian Bridge on Aztec Circle.

A young man accused of groping women at universities in Southern California was arrested once again Friday, this time in connection with an alleged sexual assault at the University of California Riverside.

Minda Shewangiza, 19, was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service San Diego Fugitive Task Force.

The suspect had been arrested earlier this week at San Diego State University (SDSU) for groping four different women as they walked on and near the campus.

Those incidents happened early Tuesday morning, one near the Aztec Corner Apartments on Montezuma Road, where Shewangiza approached two women walking in an alley. He allegedly groped one woman’s buttocks and the other victim’s chest, grabbing that victim’s arm and trying to pull her towards him.

About 45 minutes later, he struck again, groping two more women on campus at the Aztec Student Union Pedestrian Bridge on Aztec Circle, university police said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Shewangiza was also wanted in connection with a groping case out of UC Riverside. Officials tracked him down at his job at a San Diego supermarket and arrested him in connection with that case. He will be extradited to Riverside County to face charges of sexual assault in that case.

Meanwhile, booking records show Shewangiza is being held at San Diego Central Jail on five counts, including felony sexual battery and misdemeanor sexual battery in connection with the SDSU incidents. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Shewangiza does not attend SDSU, campus police confirmed.