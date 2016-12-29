Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Surprise Patients at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego | NBC 7 San Diego
The celebrities surprised patients at the San Diego hospital Thursday.

By Samantha Tatro

    Patients at one San Diego hospital got quite the surprise Thursday! 

    Pop superstar Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth stopped by Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego to surprise some very special patients. 

    A video posted on the hospital's Facebook page shows some of the patients with big smiles of their faces as the celebrities said hello and talked with them. 

    The visit was made possible in part by The Happy Hippie Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Miley Cyrus. The organization works to help fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations. 

    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

