NBC 7 has learned the triathlete accused in the death of a man at an Oceanside construction site taught combat skills in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Mikhail Schmidt, 30, was arrested in connection with Jacob Laughlin Bravo's death. Bravo's body was found in a tráiler on the construction site on Windward Way, just east of The Strand. The construction site is building several million dollar homes.

Officers arrested Schmidt Thursday, hours after Bravo’s body was discovered and just two blocks away from the crime scene.

The profile photo from Mikhail Schmidt's Twitter page. Oceanside police confirmed Schmidt was arrested in connection with the killing of Jacob Laughlin Bravo.

Photo credit: Twitter

Schmidt served in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years, leaving in August 2013 as a Staff Sergeant, E-6, according to Public Affairs Officer Maj Garron J. Garn.

Schmidt was deployed to Iraq for seven months in 2008.

Breaking Homicide Investigators Called to Vista Home

His last assignment was as a Marine Combat Instructor with the Infantry Training Battalion-West at Camp Pendleton, Garn said.

Schmidt was expected to be arraigned Monday on a charge of first degree murder, police said.

The motive is still under investigation.

Bravo, 37, was described as compassionate by his cousin Jessica Ramos.

"We don’t understand why anybody would want to hurt him," Ramos said.

Bravo was an ordained minister with a certificate from the Universal Life Church.