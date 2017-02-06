Construction on the Mid-Coast Trolley extension will prompt road closures along Genesee Avenue and along Interstate 5, according to SANDAG.

Crews will remove trees and shrubs from the Caltrans right-of-way next to the southbound lanes of the I-5, stretching from the La Jolla Village Drive off-ramp to the Nobel Drive off-ramp on the west side of the freeway, according to SANDAG.

Temporary closures will affect the west side of southbound I-5 for the next two months. Vegetation will be replanted once the construction is complete, SANDAG officials said.

Road closures will also take place from Friday, Feb. 10 through Monday, Feb. 13, impacting Genesee Avenue from Regents Road to La Jolla Drive. While the roads are closed, crews will work on sewage and water systems, said SANDAG officials.

There will also be closures on Genesee Avenue from La Jolla Village Drive to Eastgate Mall, as crews work to demolish the pedestrian bridge at Executive Square and Genesee Avenue.

Crews will replace the bridge with a new Executive Drive Trolley station, said SANDAG officials. A crossing signal will be placed on the roadway in lieu of the pedestrian bridge.

The exact date has not yet been determined but it will be on a weekend in February or early March, according to SANDAG.

Once completed, the Mid-Coast Trolley will extend service from Old Town to the University City area. Construction for the trolley extension began in 2016 but the line is expected to be in service by 2021.