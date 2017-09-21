Locals Step up to Help Victims of Mexico Earthquake

NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports how businesses in Bonita are working to collect donations for victims of the massive earthquake that occurred in Mexico. (Published 5 hours ago)

Local Businesses Step Up to Help Earthquake Victims

A powerful earthquake struck Mexico City Tuesday night devastating the city and killing more 200 people.

Volunteers from Los Angeles to Israel are heading to Mexico to help the victims.

Here in San Diego, local churches and business are also stepping up to help--such as Romesco Mexiterranean Bistro on Bonita Road.

The restaurant is collecting donations of canned food, bottled water, and other necessities for victims.

For some, the earthquake, which hit the country on the anniversary of another devastating quake in 1985, is hitting too close to home.

Denisse Kuri, Assistant Director at La Petite Academy in Bonita told NBC 7 Thursday that her younger brother Francisco lives in Mexico City and she has extended family Puebla.

"He said that it has been the most horrible thing that he has gone through," Kuri said. "He was at work and he said that you can actually hear the walls cracking."

Kuri added that her brother has been collecting donations and distributing them to people in need.

"I feel so proud," she told NBC 7.

Kuri, along with staff at the academy have also been collecting donations, including toilet paper, blankets, canned food.

"We even wrote messages on everything so they know they're being supported," she said.

La Petite Academy will be collecting donations through Friday afternoon. Romesco Mexiterranean Bistro will also accept donations through Friday.

All of the items will be delivered to Red Cross in Tijuana.

Mexican Consulate Shares How to Help Earthquake Victims

NBC 7 speaks with Mexican Consulate General Marecela Celorio about what people can do to help those affected by the massive earthquake that struck Mexico on Tuesday. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017)

If you would like to make a donation, International donations for earthquake victims are received through the Mexican Red Cross.

Step-by-step process to make a donation:

1. Access the website and follow the information to create a new account

2. Enter the credit card information or through a PAYPAL account (the amount is in Mexican Pesos MXN) and then select the cause: “SISMO 19/09/17"

3. Website confirms that the transaction was successful and issues a receipt.

For specialized international aid, such as humanitarian, medicines or rescue teams, please contact the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego (619)308.9926 or anoriega@consulmexsd.org.